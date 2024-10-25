Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $327.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day moving average of $305.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

