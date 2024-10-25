Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $266.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

