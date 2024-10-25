Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 104.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 5.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,129,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

