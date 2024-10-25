Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $537.05. The stock had a trading volume of 974,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.98. The stock has a market cap of $486.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

