Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

