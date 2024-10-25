Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.3% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

