Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Ventas were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Ventas by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. 300,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -164.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

