Verge Achieves Market Cap of $58.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Verge has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.25 million and $2.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,480.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.64 or 0.00527424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00104237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00237434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00027572 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00068269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

