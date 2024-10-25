Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

