Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of VKTX traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,671 shares of company stock valued at $34,700,603. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

