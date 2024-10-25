Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

