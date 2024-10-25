Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VGZ

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 350,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.