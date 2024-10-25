Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 25964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

