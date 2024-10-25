Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00003752 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $71.57 million and $4.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.67 or 1.00013762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,975,841.94652444 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.59266106 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,558,596.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.