Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $484.77, but opened at $454.91. Watsco shares last traded at $469.99, with a volume of 38,082 shares.

The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.32.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

