Wedbush Forecasts Higher Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,209.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,199.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,080.64.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

