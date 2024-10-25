Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for BankUnited Earnings

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.41 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.