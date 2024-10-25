Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $79.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.