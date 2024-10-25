West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

