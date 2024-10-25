West Michigan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

