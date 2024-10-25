West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

