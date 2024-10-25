West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,481,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

