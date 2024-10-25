West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 231.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOXX. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the first quarter worth $331,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the first quarter valued at $507,000.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOXX stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

