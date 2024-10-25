West Michigan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $274.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

