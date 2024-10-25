West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.550-6.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.55 to $6.75 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST traded down $22.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.92. 1,486,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

