West Wealth Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.72. The stock had a trading volume of 708,796 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

