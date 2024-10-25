West Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.39. 289,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,813. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

