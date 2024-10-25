Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

WNEB opened at $8.71 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

