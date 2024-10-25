Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.33%.
Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 12,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
