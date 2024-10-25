What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TransAlta Q3 Earnings?

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

