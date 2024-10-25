What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for VRTX FY2024 Earnings?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.06). The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.92.

VRTX stock opened at $471.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

