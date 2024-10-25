William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for ASGN FY2024 Earnings

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ASGN Price Performance

NYSE:ASGN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. ASGN has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 28.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

