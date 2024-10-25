WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSC. Barclays lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

WSC stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

