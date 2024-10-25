Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Wipro Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

