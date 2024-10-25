WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

AGZD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.