Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

