World Acceptance Corporation Issues Financial Results for Second Quarter

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) revealed its financial standing for the second quarter ending on September 30, 2024. In an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024, the company announced the release of a press release containing this information.

For a detailed overview of World Acceptance Corporation’s financial performance for the specified period, interested parties can refer to the press release attached to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1. It’s important to note that while this press release has been furnished to the Commission, it has not been filed formally.

The company presented the following exhibit in the filing:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release issued on October 25, 2024

In addition to the financial results, the filing included a cover page interactive data file, Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

As per the closing statements within the filing, World Acceptance Corporation duly authorized the signing of the report. John Calmes, Jr., the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer, and Treasurer of World Acceptance Corporation, signed off on behalf of the registrant on October 25, 2024.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

