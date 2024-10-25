Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

