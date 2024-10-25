Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
