YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 1045726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

