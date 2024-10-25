Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for Hess Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $144.93.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 424.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

