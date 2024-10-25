Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $362.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $380.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

