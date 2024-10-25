ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.97. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 192,525 shares traded.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

