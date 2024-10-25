ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.97. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 192,525 shares traded.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.