Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 185,600 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 262.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

