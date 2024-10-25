Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 73.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

