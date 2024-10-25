Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $710.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $825.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $910.74. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $581.57 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.