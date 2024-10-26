ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $62.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

