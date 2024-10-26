BMO Capital Markets Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$17.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SES. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

TSE:SES opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

