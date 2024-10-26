Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,300.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,395.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,043.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,842.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Booking by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 41.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

