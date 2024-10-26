Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. Braze has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $379,693.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,766 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.