CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

CARG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,633.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,823,794. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $4,222,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

